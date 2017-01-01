  • Burglary suspects soughtOn Tuesday, 1-24-17, at approximately 11:45 P.M. an unknown male subject (pictured below) forcibly entered a business in the 700 Block of North Main Street, Mitchell, S.D and stole several packages of Marlboro Menthol 100’s cigarettes.  Another subject was outside the business at the ...
    Read More
Listen Live





Weather
Local News Local Sports



ABC World News


ABC National News

 

Social




1490 KORN | 400 N Rowley St., Mitchell, SD 57301 | 605-996-1490 | Fax: 605-996-6680

Visit our other stations' web sites!
KYNT AM 1450 Riverfront Broadcasting Inc. Riverfront Broadcasting Inc.

Copyright © 2017 KORN
South Dakota Website Design and Development