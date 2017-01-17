  • Mayor Jerry Toomey vetoes council decision on recycling contractI have submitted the necessary documentation to the City Finance Office within the 10-day limitation to file my veto against the council vote of January 17, 2017.
    I am fully aware of what the council vote was at the council meeting of January 17th, and I do not expect any council member ...
    Read More
Listen Live





Weather
Local News Local Sports



ABC World News


ABC National News

 

Social




1490 KORN | 400 N Rowley St., Mitchell, SD 57301 | 605-996-1490 | Fax: 605-996-6680

Visit our other stations' web sites!
KYNT AM 1450 Riverfront Broadcasting Inc. Riverfront Broadcasting Inc.

Copyright © 2017 KORN
South Dakota Website Design and Development